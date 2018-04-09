Gold Investing

Granada Gold Mine – High Grades VS Bulk Tonnage

April 10, 2018
The management team at Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV:GGM;OTCPK:GBBFF;FRA:B6D) was recently featured on Stockhouse talking about the company’s high grades in its Granada Gold Deposit.

While most “precious metals mining investors understand they have a choice to make when it comes to selecting mining investments: high grades or bulk tonnage” – this is not always the case. Granada Gold Mine’s land package in Quebec’s “Cadillac Trend”, part of the world-famous Abitibi Greenstone Belt has shown tremendous bulk-tonnage potential.

The article highlights how bulk tonnage and high grades can work at the same time. The land package benefits from very high grades but narrow veins. “Many very profitable gold mines are based upon such formations. Typically, such operations involve precision mining: carefully drilling out the higher grade ore in order to minimize the extraction of waste rock and maximize grades.”

Granada’s geology gives potential investors plenty of upside potential with respect to this project.

