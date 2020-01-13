Gold Lion to Acquire Cuteye Properties from Numberco

Gold Lion Resources has entered into an acquisition agreement and an amalgamation agreement with private company Numberco to acquire the Cuteye group of properties.









Canadian exploration company Gold Lion Resources (CSE:GL,FWB:2BC) has entered into an acquisition agreement and an amalgamation agreement with private company Numberco to acquire the Cuteye group of properties.

Under the agreements, Gold Lion and Numberco will complete a “three-cornered amalgamation” pursuant to which Gold Lion will issue an aggregate of 6,000,000 Gold Lion common shares to the shareholders of Numberco, and Numberco will amalgamate with Gold Lion’s wholly-owned subsidiary that was recently formed for this transaction. No finders fees are payable in connection with the transaction. About the Cuteye Group of Properties

The property includes the Mister Jay (2373 ha), Lady Jane (242 ha), Lama (69 ha), and Missus Jay (468 ha) claim blocks covering twelve mineral showings in BC’s Golden Triangle, roughly 25km southwest of Glenora, British Columbia. The Property is underlain by Upper Triassic Stuhini Group volcanic and

sedimentary rocks which are locally intruded by Late Triassic-Early Jurassic stocks and dykes. Multiple gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc showings have been discovered on the Property dating back to 1914, which have received little to no follow-up and no modern-day exploration.

