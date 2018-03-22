Firesteel Resources Inc. Strengthens Mining Operations at Laiva Mine, Finland

Firesteel Resources Inc. (TSXV:FTR) (“FTR”) today announced that it has appointed Vern Langdale as Mine Manager of the Laiva Mine in Finland. The mine is expected to start production in the third quarter of 2018. The team at Laiva will benefit from Vern’s extensive international mining and project management experience.

Mr. Langdale studied Mining Engineering at one of England’s top mining colleges, the Camborne School of Mines and began his mining career in the Goldfields of Western Australia in the late 1980’s.

Prior to joining Firesteel, Vern worked as the Project Manager for Jac Rijk Al Rushaid in Saudi Arabia, where he coordinated the work of a multilingual and multinational work force for the largest gold mining project of the Ma’aden Gold Group.

Mr. Langdale has also provided consulting services for mining projects in Southeast Asia, South America, Fiji, the Solomon Islands, Indonesia and Australia. In Indonesia he project managed the Tujuh Bukit site in East Java for Bumi Sukses Indo (BSI), his role was critical in getting the Government approvals to allow mining in a Forest Reserve. During this time BSI was engaging up to 35 consulting companies which Vern managed and fiscally controlled its US $10 million budget.

Prior to this Vern was the Mining Manager at Tambang Tondano Nisajaya in Indonesia from 2010 to 2012, his primary role was to manage the mining contractor Leighton’s, the blasting management services of Orica and the Owner’s mines operations group from Start Up in to Operation. He was also responsible for the development of all mines planning, budgeting and compiling of the Mining Reserves each year.

Vern was also based in China for six years and held positions as Mine Manger for Eldorado Gold, Project support for Orica and managed a Coal exploration team in Xingjian Province for CCEL Inc.

Before working internationally, Vern has over twenty years’ experience in the gold and iron ore industry in Australia. More recently as the Mine Manager of Republic Gold Ltd where he provided the planning and designs for two bankable feasibility reports.

Firesteel is an exploration-stage junior mining company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of prospective precious and base metal properties in Finland and Canada. Firesteel is currently working to evolve from an exploration company to become a junior producer. It the owner of a 100% interest in the Laiva Mine near Raahe in Finland and holds a 49% interest in the Star Property, a highly prospective property in British Colombia. The Star Property is currently operated under a joint venture agreement between Firesteel and Prosper Gold. (TSX-V: PGX).

