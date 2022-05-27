Precious Metals Investing News

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX) (OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration at its 100%-controlled Sarvi and Mustajärvi gold projects in Lapland, Finland. FireFox has drilled approximately 8,319m of diamond core to date in the 2021-2022 drill program on the Jeesiö, Mustajärvi, and Sarvi Projects, including the first 12 holes at Sarvi. This release includes a summary of drill results from the first five widely spaced holes across the northern section of the Sarvi target area (See Figure 1: https:bit.ly3MU7CQR

This program also includes new drilling at the Mustajärvi Project, where possible extensions to the high-grade shear-zone-hosted gold mineralization have been tested at the East Target and Gabbro Target. The new drilling includes 10 holes, five holes at the East Target and five holes at the Gabbro Target. Results are pending for all of these recent holes.

The first hole at Sarvi, 22SA001, intersected low grade but significant gold mineralization across several intervals in an apparent downdip extension of the anomalous gold encountered in FireFox's first trenches in the area (see Company news release dated January 20, 2022). The rocks in this area are tholeiitic basalt, graphite tuff, and iron formation, which are interpreted to straddle the contact with the Porkonen Formation. This is the formation that hosts much of the Kiistala Shear Zone and Kittilä Mine to the west and northwest from Sarvi.

The gold zones in this hole were often accompanied by highly elevated silver and base metals, as summarized below:

  • 17.0m at 0.134 g/t Au from 111.0m downhole depth, which was part of a thicker interval of high silver (25.5m at 1.94 g/t Ag);
  • 2.60m at 0.189 g/t Au from 145.0m downhole and 7.20m at 0.119 g/t Au from 158.0m downhole, both of which are within an interval of 45.0m of elevated silver (1.29 g/t Au);
  • Additional narrow intervals of highly anomalous gold, including 1.0m at 0.42 g/t Au from 218.0m downhole; and
  • Associated enrichment in arsenic (As), antimony (Sb), bismuth (Bi), copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo), tellurium (Te), zinc (Zn), and other elements.

"The team has drilled at four separate target areas during this campaign, and it is appropriate to finish up at Sarvi and Mustajärvi. The initial results at Sarvi are encouraging as we encountered significant low-grade gold and silver mineralization associated with graphite-bearing tuffites and iron formation, a favorable setting for gold mineralization in Lapland. Our first-ever drill hole at Sarvi confirmed the anomalous gold encountered in our trenches, and we have many other targets to test based on the base-of-till and magnetic anomalies to the southeast from these first drill holes. It is also important that we have drilled significant new step outs in the East Target and Gabbro at Mustajärvi. We look forward to receipt of the remainder of our assays from drilling at both projects during the summer," commented Carl Löfberg, President and CEO of FireFox.

Sarvi Program Details

The first drill campaign at Sarvi included 12 widely spaced drill holes totaling 2327.8 metres. The FireFox team targeted these holes based on both geochemical anomalies from base-of-till (BOT) sampling and prospective structural features interpreted from detailed geophysical data. Results for the 5 holes in the northwest portion of the original Sarvi permit are presented here.

Portions of the tholeiitic basalt, mafic (graphite) tuff, and banded iron formation that are interpreted to underlie the northwestern portion of the Sarvi Project are believed to be part of the Porkonen Formation. The Kiistila Shear Zone, which hosts Agnico Eagle's Kittilä Mine, cuts through the Porkonen Formation to the northwest from the Sarvi Project. FireFox geologists noted anomalous Au, Ag, As, Sb, Bi, Cu, Mo, Zn, and other elements in the BOT sampling in this part of the Sarvi Project. Prospecting also revealed localized areas of outcrop exhibiting silicification, partially oxidized sulfide minerals (gossan), and highly anomalous As and base metals. Follow-up trenching in 2021 confirmed the presence of elevated gold and associated elements, highlighted by 18.0m averaging 0.23 g/t Au. Drill hole 22SA001 confirms the continuation of this low-grade gold zone to depth.

The first drill hole passed through graphite-bearing tuff and schists in the upper portion of the hole with occasional semi-massive to massive pyrrhotite (lesser pyrite) that appear to be exhalative in nature. The exhalate horizons are sometimes cut by iron-carbonate veins and stockworks. The best gold zone is 17.0m at 0.134 g/t, but much of the upper portion of the hole is anomalous in Au, and gold enrichment is always associated with elevated Ag, As, Sb, Bi, Cu, Mo, Te, and Zn. At greater depths in the hole, sphalerite (zinc sulfide) is associated with the iron-carbonate veining. Copper and zinc are also broadly elevated in the hole, but isolated maximum values in the hole are 0.2% for Cu and 0.54% for Zn.

Below the anomalous sulfide-rich zones in the tuff and schists the drill hole passed into more massive mafic volcanics without abundant sulfides. Given the wide spaced drilling and limited sampling in the area so far, this target remains open in all directions for follow-up exploration.

Drill holes 22SA002, 003, and 004 were aimed at various anomalies from till and heavy mineral sampling. These holes penetrated similar volcanic geology, but with more massive volcanic units and much less evidence of exhalite or sulfide mineralization. Each of the holes exhibited anomalous geochemistry in pathfinder elements but without corresponding significant enrichment in gold or silver.

Drill hole 22SA005 was located farther to the northeast to test anomalous BOT geochemistry and an interpreted structure. The hole encountered deeper water black shales and graphitic mudstones, but the hole collapsed in a fault zone and was terminated at 172m depth. The final sample in the hole assayed 31.2 g/t silver, but without corresponding enrichment in gold.

The remaining drill holes at Sarvi were drilled in a different geological setting on the southeastern third of the permit area. The geology in that area is interpreted to be dominated by mafic volcanics, volcaniclastics, graphite schists, and sedimentary rocks. Most of the drilling in that area was targeted on geochemical BOT anomalies associated with magnetic lows and interpreted faults, some of which are projected from areas to the south being explored by Rupert Resources and B2 Gold. The results for holes 22SA006 to 22SA012 are not yet complete and will be reported separately.

Table 1. Sarvi Collar Information (coordinates presented in EPSG:3067)

Drill Hole

Easting

Northing

Depth (m)

Azimuth (°)

Plunge (°)

22SA001

451740.4

7501785

253.7

140

45

22SA002

452260.5

7501192

271.4

135

45

22SA003

453513.1

7501236

214.7

100

45

22SA004

453606.7

7501589

232.8

360

45

22SA005

454323.6

7502130

171.7

360

45

22SA006

453834

7500785

139.8

180

45

22SA007

454429

7501047

214.6

180

45

22SA008

454535

7500809

200

125

45

22SA009

454528

7500890

99.7

180

45

22SA010

455178

7500633

178.2

300

45

22SA011

454850.4

7501168

145.7

120

45

22SA012

454574.9

7500582

205.5

310

45

Mustajärvi Update

Following the completion of the drilling at Sarvi, FireFox moved the drill rig back to the Mustajärvi Project. On April 5, 2022, FireFox reported results from two holes in the high-grade zone at the Northeast Target and one shallow hole in the East Target. The team has completed 10 additional holes at Mustajärvi so far with several more holes pending. The new drilling includes five holes into the East Target and five holes into the Gabbro Zone on the western end of the property (see Figure 2: https://bit.ly/3MT2UD2).

The focus of this drill campaign has been on new targets with significant potential to extend the thickness and strike length of known gold mineralization at Mustajärvi. The East Target has already yielded several significant intercepts of near-surface gold, such as 4.0m averaging 6.35 g/t of Au from 13.6m down hole, including 0.8m at 25.93 g/t Au (see Company news releases dated January 25 and April 5, 2022).

The program is on-going and expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Methodology & Quality Assurance

The core was transported from the rig to the Company´s core storage facility in Sodankylä, where FireFox's exploration team conducted the geological and geotechnical logging and selected the assay intervals. Assay intervals were generally 1 metre but in some circumstances were modified according to lithological boundaries and other factors. FireFox geologists maintained chain of custody and sampling procedures according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control, including sampling field duplicates and insertion of certified standard and blank samples.

FireFox team members transported the samples to an ALS sample prep lab in Sodankylä. The samples were sawed then crushed to -2 mm, split and pulverized into 1kg pulps, before being shipped to the ALS facility in Rosia Montana, Romania for gold by fire assay of 50 gm aliquots with AAS finish (method Au-AA24). Other elements, altogether 48, were measured after four-acid digestion by ICP-AES and ICP-MS (method ME-MS61) at the ALS facility located in Loughrea, Ireland.

ALS Laboratories is a leading international provider of assay and analytical data to the mining industry. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories, including the Irish facility, are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures. The Firefox QA/QC program consists of insertion of certificated standard material and blanks inserted by Firefox into the analytical batches did not show deviations from recommended values.

QP Statement

Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approved, the technical information in this news release.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a huge portfolio of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"
Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT:

FireFox Gold Corp.
Email: janice@firefoxgold.com
Telephone: +1-778-938-1994

Forward Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from the COVID 19 virus, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the intent to conduct additional drilling; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; the location of targets for future drill programs; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2022. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE: FireFox Gold Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702965/FireFox-Gold-Provides-an-Exploration-Update-on-its-Sarvi-and-Mustajrvi-Projects-Lapland-Finland

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FireFox Gold TSXV:FFOX Precious Metals Investing
FFOX:CA
FireFox Gold

FireFox Gold

Overview

FireFox Gold Corp (TSXV:FFOX,FSE:A2PDU7) is a resource exploration company with a portfolio of highly-prospective gold projects in Finland. FireFox Gold is a leading tenement holder and one of only a handful of companies actively exploring for gold in Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). The CLGB is an under-explored orogenic gold belt comparable in size to some of the world’s most notable gold-bearing greenstone belts, and the site of a new gold rush. The gold belt may be under-explored, but Finland’s mining industry is well established. The Nordic nation consistently ranks as one of the world’s top mining jurisdictions.

Recent notable discoveries made in the belt by Rupert Resources Ltd (TSX:RUP) and Aurion Resources Ltd (TSXV:AU) are driving a gold rush atmosphere. These discoveries have attracted the interest and investment from major players including Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM,TSX:AEM), Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) and B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Agnico Eagle owns the Kittilä underground gold mine, located in the CLGB, which has gold reserves of 4.4 million ounces, produces about 175,000 ounces of gold annually and has a 17-year mine life. Kinross, B2Gold and others have entered the field via agreements with the tenement-controlling juniors. In March 2021, FireFox expanded its tenements holdings to over 800 square kilometres in strategic locations for gold exploration within the CLGB, creating new opportunities for advancement through both exploration and strategic partnerships.

FireFox Gold’s flagship property, the Jeesiö gold project, may offer a springboard to further discoveries in the CLGB. At Jeesiö, FireFox is exploring two high-priority target areas that are bracketed by Aurion’s Risti and Launi gold discoveries. The company’s 2021 program for Jeesiö started with the first extensive bottom-of-till (BOT) sampling to test below the glacial cover at the Utsamo target, where early sampling returned up to 4.6g/t gold at surface. Results from this work, combined with the 2020 detailed geophysics, is expected to identify priority drill targets for the follow-up diamond drilling program. Detailed BOT sampling combined with geophysics is a demonstrated exploration path that has led to target delineation and discovery in other parts of the CLGB.

FireFox Gold is led by a team of capital market and mining professionals including Finnish team members well versed in the nation’s mining laws and geologic potential.

FireFox Gold Company Highlights

  • Finland ranked first in the Fraser Institute mining survey in 2017, has a strong mining tradition, clearly defined mining laws and world-leading geological technical databases.
  • CLGB is an underexplored gold belt highly prospective for numerous multi-million-ounce discoveries.
  • FireFox is focused solely on gold in Finland, controlling approximately 800 square kilometres of key exploration ground in the CLGB.
  • The recently expanded land position gives FireFox two paths to discovery – direct exploration and joint venture.
  • Detailed 2021 exploration program underway at the Jeesiö gold project, in close proximity to Aurion Resources’ recent discoveries.
  • Detailed summer exploration planned for the new Sarvi gold project, adjacent to Rupert Resources’ recent Area 1 discovery.
  • Leadership exhibits a balance of technical and financial strengths, gold industry expertise and deep knowledge of Finland mining industry.
  • Tight structure with strong institutional support.

Central Lapland Greenstone Belt – Site of a New Gold Rush in Finland

Central Lapland Greenstone Belt

The CLGB is comparable in size to other major greenstone belts, such as Canada’s Abitibi, Western Australia’s Norseman-Wiluna and the Zimbabwe Craton. However, by 2015 only 9.1 million ounces of gold resources had been delineated across 13 gold deposits. According to a 2015 study on the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, there remains significant potential for million-ounce deposits in the area due to the lack of exploration up to this point.

The dearth of exploration is due to the fact that prior to joining the European Union in 1995, foreign companies could not hold a majority share in an exploration or mining company. All exploration and exploitation was completed via state-owned companies such as Outokumpu. The end result was limited gold exploration. In many cases when gold was discovered (whether in soil sample, rock chips, or drilling), it was rarely followed up.

This lack of exploration was underscored by a comment made by FireFox Gold’s Chairman, Patrick Highsmith, in 2005: “Newmont drills more for gold in one year in Nevada alone than has ever been spent on gold drilling in the history of the CLGB”. This is also one of the reasons Mr. Highsmith decided to aid in founding FireFox Gold.

Graph of log normal distribution of similarly-sized gold belts

With new discoveries now starting to be made, the FireFox team believes that it is only a matter of time before significant gold deposits are delineated in this part of Finland, and that the companies that control the most prospective ground have the best chance for value creation.

Flagship Property: Jeesiö Gold Project

Located in Finland’s northernmost province of Lapland, Jeesiö gold project shares an address with many of the recent gold discoveries in the country’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt.

The 100% held Jeesiö gold project hosts multiple orogenic gold targets and is positioned along the Sirkka Shear Zone, a major crustal structure that cuts through the CLGB and controls the emplacement of the majority of the orogenic gold deposits in Lapland.

The Jeesiö property’s prospectivity for gold was first identified by GTK (Finnish Geological Survey) during a country-wide reconnaissance till sampling program between 1983 and 1991. Further early-stage exploration work by Outokumpu and the GTK between 1990 and 2006 generated additional data supporting continuing gold exploration on the property. This work was never followed up.

Jeesiö Gold Project

Since acquiring the property in 2017, FireFox has performed reconnaissance till sampling, BOT sampling, ground-based and UAV geophysical surveys, geochemical sampling programs, bedrock sampling and mapping, trenching and reconnaissance drilling. The work has led to the identification of numerous prospective targets at Jeesiö including the high-priority Utsamo and Katajavaara.

The Utsamo target is located directly between Aurion’s recent Risti and Launi gold discoveries. Surface sampling programs at Utsamo have returned numerous gold anomalies at surface, up to 4.6 g/t gold, and the main trend is believed to be situated on the Sirkka Shear Zone.

The second high-priority target area is the Kataja Belt, located nine kilometres south of the Utsamo target and two kilometres southwest from Launi, a gold-bearing quartz-sulfide vein system. FireFox has completed ground and detailed aerial (UAV) magnetic geophysical surveys of the Kataja Belt target area. Mapping and sampling campaigns revealed multiple anomalous samples with outcropping quartz-sulfide veins yielding gold up to 10.5 g/t, and combined with the geophysical data set, significantly extended the target area. Drilling is expected to commence following the granting of the appropriate permits.

FireFox is highly encouraged by the results at both prospects, especially as both Utsamo and Katajavaara have had limited work to date in comparison with neighboring discoveries.

FireFox is advancing both prospects in 2021 with detailed work programs including drilling.

Mustajärvi Gold Project

The 100% held Mustajärvi gold project is situated within the CLGB and along the Venejoki Thrust Zone in Finland’s Lapland province. The project came with an extensive historic database including till anomalies from GTK (The Finnish Geological Survey) and Outokumpu as well as 12 diamond drill holes by Outokumpu and small-scale gold exploitation by a local prospector in the Central Zone.

Since 2018, FireFox Gold has completed BOT sampling, channel sampling, geologic mapping, geophysics, trenching and drilling that has delineated hige-grade gold over more than 1.5 kilometres of strike. FireFox first drilled the Central Zone in late 2018 and confirmed high-grade gold mineralization to greater depths than previously targeted. The Phase 1 program discovered a new style of high-grade gold at depth and included intercepts of 22.89 g/t gold over 3.95 metres, including 2 metres at 45 g/t gold. FireFox continued systematic exploration work in 2019, including a second drill campaign that identified new high-grade gold mineralization more than 500 metres to the northwest of the Central Zone, including an interval of 12 g/t gold over 1.95 metres.

Mustajärvi Gold Project

The third program, completed in the fall of 2020, included additional trench sampling followed by drilling that further expanded the strike of high-grade gold, including a new interval of 2 metres averaging 33.25 g/t gold in hole 20MJ009.

FireFox Gold Management & Technical Team

Carl Löfberg, MSc. — CEO and Director

Carl Löfberg has a Master’s degree in Industrial Economics and broad experience in business consulting, project management, company start-ups and financing. Mr. Löfberg is an economist and precious metals investor, and an expert in hard currency and contrarian business strategy. He has been Managing Director for Magnus Minerals since 2006.

Patrick Highsmith, MSc., CPG — Chairman

Patrick Highsmith is a professional geologist and mining executive with experience on +300 projects around the world for companies such as Newmont, BHP, Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group, Lithium One, Pure Energy Minerals, and others. He has led teams through creative transactions, new discoveries, scoping & prefeasibility studies. He is a veteran of the capital markets who has worked in Finland since 2005.

Joe Mullin — Director

Joe Mullin is CEO & Director of QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd., a Partner & Director of Mount Arvon Partners LLC and an Independent Director of Industrial Metals and Pure Energy Minerals Limited. Mr. Mullin has over 20 years experience in corporate finance, private equity, restructuring, resources & consulting. He formerly was a Financial Analyst at Goldman Sachs, a Private Equity Analyst at WL Ross / Invesco Ltd. and a Portfolio Manager at Millennium Global Investments Ltd. He has a B.A. from Harvard University.

Timo Mäki — Director

Timo Mäki is an experienced geologist who resides in Finland. He was most recently the Chief Geologist at First Quantum’s Pyhäsalmi Mine, where he worked from 1988-2018. He is credited with the discovery of the Mullikkoräme zinc deposit in 1987 and Pyhäsalmi deep deposit in 1996.

Janice Craig, CPA, CGA — CFO & Corporate Secretary

Ms Craig has held management roles in several publicly listed mining companies working on gold, tungsten and coal projects in North America, Central America & Europe. She has a strong background in financial reporting, strategic planning, cash management and change management.

Sven Hönig, PhD, General Manager of Exploration

Dr. Hönig has 12 years exploration experience, with a strong background in structural geology and interpretation applied to a variety of deposit types, including orogenic and intrusion-related gold. He acted as chief geologist, project manager and project geologist, for projects ranging from grass roots to advanced stage.

Petri Peltonen, PhD — Technical Advisor

Dr. Petri Peltonen has more than 25 years of experience in geoscientific research, exploration and mining. Most recently, he was engaged as Exploration Manager Europe for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. He is an accredited Chartered Professional of Australian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy (AusIMM), European Geologist (EurGeol), and SEG Fellow. He also serves as Professor of Practice of Economic Geology at the University of Helsinki.

Richard Goldfarb, PhD — Technical Advisor

Dr. Richard Goldfarb has more than 40 years of experience as an exploration geologist, researcher and professor. He is a world-renowned expert on the geology of gold deposits with an emphasis on orogenic gold. Dr. Goldfarb’s specialty is target generation and optimization in greenfields exploration for orogenic gold. In addition to operating a well known geological consultancy, he is a Research Professor at the Colorado School of Mines as well as a Fellow and former President of the Society of Economic Geologists.

Quinton Hennigh, PhD, Technical Advisor

Quinton Hennigh has worked with Newcrest Mining and Newmont Mining, and subsequently founded Novo Resources Corp, acting as its CEO and currently serving as Chairman. Among his notable project involvements are Novo’s conglomerate-hosted gold projects in the Pilbara, First Mining Gold’s Springpole gold deposit in Ontario, Kirkland Lake Gold’s acquisition of the Fosterville gold mine in Australia, the Rattlesnake Hills gold deposit in Wyoming, and Lion One’s Tuvatu gold project in Fiji.

Alf Björklund, PhD —Technical Advisor

Dr. Alf Björkund brings more than 50 years of experience in geoscientific research and application to mineral exploration in Scandinavia, Russia, Brazil, Portugal and Canada. Trained as an exploration geochemist, he is also a former chief geochemist for the Geological Survey of Finland. He has been a Professor of Geology at Abo Akademi University. He is a co-founder and CEO of SES Finland Ltd and former chairman of the Board for Magnus Minerals.

