FenixOro Gold on Epstein Research

- January 7th, 2021
FenixOro gold

Peter Epstein asked, “Could FenixOro’s Abriaqui project possibly be the next Buriticá?”

In Epstein’s post, he reviews FenixOro Gold’s (CSE:FENX, OTCQB:FDVXF) fundamentals and states, “FenixOro could become a prime takeover target in 1 or 2 years.”

Click here for the full article on Epstein Research.

FenixOro Gold (CSE:FENX, OTCQB:FDVXF) is developing the Abriaqui gold project located in the Upper Miocene Belt of Colombia. The company recently reported additional high grade intercepts and the discovery of new, previously unknown gold bearing veins, a highlight of which was 1.30 meters at 28.18 g/t gold from 381.7 meter depth including 0.50 meters at 71.9 g/t gold and 60.2 g/t silver.

