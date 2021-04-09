Fabled Silver Gold: Exploring and Developing High-Grade Silver Assets in the Prolific Jurisdiction of Mexico

Fabled Silver Gold (TSXV:FCO,FWB:7NQ,OTCQB:FBSGF) focuses on acquiring, exploring and developing properties that yield high-grade, near-term metal production. It is currently operating its high-quality Santa Maria silver-gold project in Parral, Mexico.

In March 2021, Fabled announced its trading commencement on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace. The next steps for the company include an 8,000 meter drilling program over the Santa Maria property. The company has already published five drill hole results of the approximately 30 intended for drilling. With additional sampling, geophysics and exploration, the project could see similar success to neighboring deposits such as Silver Crest’s early-stage Las Chispas project.

Fabled Silver Gold’s Company Highlights

Fabled Silver Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring, acquiring and developing high-quality and near-term metal projects.

The company’s flagship Santa Maria silver-gold project leverages the mining-friendly conditions of the Parral jurisdiction in Mexico. The prolific district hosts a rich mining history and widespread high-grade silver mineralization.

Santa Maria presents the company with an option for 100 percent ownership. The projects’ unique structure and vein system opens the possibility for expansion and silver discovery with an extensive drilling campaign currently in the works.

The property hosts a NI 43-101 resource of 3.24 million ounces of indicated and 1.1 million ounces of inferred silver equivalent mineralization. It has favorable epithermal veining, and 21 veins have been discovered to date at surface level.