The gold price is on the rise, and some market participants are wondering if there’s still room to get in. According to EB Tucker, the answer is yes — but it’s time to get moving.

Tucker, who is a director at Metalla Royalty & Streaming (TSXV:MTA,NYSEAMERICAN:MTA), recently wrote the book “Why Gold? Why Now?: The War Against Your Wealth and How to Win It.” As the title suggests, it covers why investors should consider gold at this point in time, plus how to get involved.

“There’s a very hot period for gold, and it’s a period when the value of other assets is in question. That is now. We’re right on the edge of that, we’re just starting it,” he explained.

According to Tucker, those who aren’t in the market yet have missed the first inning for gold, but still have time to profit if they make haste.

“You can definitely go to a baseball game in the second inning and you’re going to catch plenty of action. (But) you’ve missed the first inning in gold, and so now is the time to really focus and get involved.”

He highlighted the upcoming summer months in particular as a time for savvy investors to potentially buy into gold, saying that the middle of the year is typically a time for lower prices.

“This is a chance for people to assess the situation and make decisions before we have another surge … you have this time right now to prepare,” Tucker said. “Wise people know that you buy insurance before the fire — you don’t wait until after the fire and then say, ‘Well, can I get some insurance now?'”

Watch the interview above for more from Tucker on how to invest in gold. You can also click below to watch our other recent discussions with him:

