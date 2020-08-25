Bravada Drilling Underway at Highland and Permitting Underway for Drilling at Wind Mountain, Nevada

Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV:BVA) (FSE:BRTN) (OTCQB:BGAVF) (the “Company” or “Bravada”) announces diamond drilling is underway at its Highland gold/silver project. Hole HL-1 is the first of two core holes planned for the Big Hammer Target.









Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV:BVA) (FSE:BRTN) (OTCQB:BGAVF) (the “Company” or “Bravada”) announces diamond drilling is underway at its Highland gold/silver project. Hole HL-1 is the first of two core holes planned for the Big Hammer Target.

Figure 1: Big Hammer Target Section looking Northwest – Highland Project

The 2020 exploration program is being funded by Option/Joint-Venture partner OceanaGold US Holdings Inc. (“OceanaGold”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of OceanaGold Corp. OceanaGold may earn up to a 75% interest in the Project after expenditures of US$10 million following which Bravada will participate in joint-venture exploration and development on a 75/25% basis (for details, see News Release NR-09-18, December 20, 2018).

In other project news, Bravada has completed 3D modeling at its 100% owned Wind Mountain gold/silver project and is in the process of modifying its existing drill permit to include four new drill sites. Each site can be used for multiple drill holes and three or four reverse-circulate drill holes are planned for late fall or early winter.

President Joe Kizis comments, “A number of features point to the targeted area being the ultimate source, known as the “upwelling” or “feeder” zone, for the large amount of disseminated gold and silver mineralization previously mined by Amax Gold as well as the remaining resources defined by Bravada. Evidence has been gleaned from historic shallow condemnation drill holes, geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and magnetic geophysics. What is exciting about this target is that the ore-bearing fluids should have been more confined at this deeper level compared to the shallower level where disseminated mineralization was deposited, resulting in significantly higher grades of gold being deposited. Disseminated gold and silver mineralization is exposed over +6km of strike length, and these planned holes will be the first relatively deep holes into the possible feeder zone of this large hydrothermal system.”

Figure 2: Wind Mountain Feeder Target Concept

About Bravada

Bravada is an exploration company with a portfolio of high-quality properties in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Bravada has successfully identified and advanced properties with the potential to host high-margin deposits while successfully attracting partners to fund later stages of project development. Three of Bravada’s ten Nevada properties are being funded by partners. Bravada’s value is underpinned by a substantial gold and silver resource with a positive PEA at Wind Mountain, and the Company has significant upside potential from possible new discoveries at its exploration properties.

Since 2005, the Company signed 32 earn-in joint-venture agreements for its properties with 19 publicly traded companies, as well as a similar number of property-acquisition agreements with private individuals. Bravada currently has 10 projects in its portfolio, consisting of 764 claims for approximately 6,100 ha in two of Nevada’s most prolific gold trends. Most of the projects host encouraging drill intercepts of gold and already have drill targets developed. Several videos are available on the Company’s website that describe Bravada’s major properties, answering commonly asked investor questions. Simply click on this link http://www.bravadagold.com/en/management-videos.php.

Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr. (AIPG CPG-11513, Wyoming PG-2576) is the qualified person responsible for reviewing and preparing the technical data presented in this release and has approved its disclosure.

