Benton Resources: Precious and Base Metals Project Generator in Canada

Benton Resources (TSXV:BEX) positions itself as a precious and base metals project generator in Canada as it leverages mining-friendly judicial conditions, strong partnerships and tremendous infrastructure for mining success through its diverse property portfolio. The company’s key projects and equity positions are in partnership with some of Canada’s biggest mining and exploration players. For example, Rio Tinto Canada currently operates its Bark Lake project and Baril Lake West PGM project. In January 2021, Benton announced it had received the second-anniversary option payment of C$25,000 from Rio Tinto Canada for the Baril Lake West project. This project is particularly exciting due to 2018 discoveries of significant mineralization grading 4.78 percent nickel and 0.43 percent copper over 2.08 m on Rio’s neighboring claim.

Benton Resources’ Company Highlights

Over C$11 million in equities inside the company and about C$2.5 million in cash.

Over 33 million combined shares in established and high-quality mining companies throughout North America. These companies include Clean Air Metals, Quadro Resources, Sokoman Minerals, Metallica Metals and Maxtech Ventures.

Core assets for the company include the high-grade TBN and Escape Lake PGM projects, Panama gold project, Staghorn gold project, Bark Lake and Baril Lake PGM projects, Far Lake copper-gold-silver project and Iron Duke gold project. Benton holds large equity positions with respective project operators/companies.

The company’s high-profile management team primes it for exceptional growth and economic success. The relationships built from the world-class team has allowed Benton discovery exposure to numerous prospective precious metal projects and first-mover opportunities.

Members of Benton management were awarded the PDAC Bill Dennis Award in 2007 and the NWOPA Discovery of the Year Award in 2000, 2015 and 2017.