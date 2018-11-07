Astorius Extends 16.66 Million Warrants to 2019

Astorius Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ASQ, Frankfurt:47AF) (“Astorius” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has extended the expiry dates of 16,666,665 share purchase warrants that were issued in November 2017, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement. The warrants are exercisable for common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per common … Continued









Astorius Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ASQ, Frankfurt:47AF) (“Astorius” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has extended the expiry dates of 16,666,665 share purchase warrants that were issued in November 2017, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement.

The warrants are exercisable for common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per common share and presently bear an expiry date of November 7, 2017. The Company has extended the expiry date of the warrants by one additional year.

Applicable warrants will now expire on November 7, 2019.

All other terms and conditions of the warrants, including the exercise price, will remain the same. Additional details of the warrants were provided in the Company’s news releases dated November 7, 2017 and available through SEDAR.

About Astorius

Astorius Resources Ltd. (www.astoriusresources.com) is currently engaged in the business of mineral exploration for the purpose of acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in North and South America.

For further information please contact:

Arthur Brown, President & Director (604) 662-7902 art.astoriusresources@gmail.com www.astoriusresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements,” Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding the drilling on the Rainbow Canyon Property.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

