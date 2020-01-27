AbraPlata Resource Corp. announcs assay results from the first two diamond drill holes completed at the Oculto deposit on its wholly-owned Diablillos project in Argentina.









AbraPlata Resource Corp. (TSXV:ABRA; OTCPK:ABBRF) (“AbraPlata” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from the first two diamond drill holes completed at the Oculto deposit, located on its wholly-owned Diablillos project in Salta province, Argentina. The current drill program commenced in late November 2019 and is designed to improve the understanding the structural controls on high grade silver-gold mineralization and evaluate the potential for additional high grade gold mineralization beneath the current mineral resource.

Table 1 – Drill Result Highlights:

The highlight drill intercepts are shown on cross sections in Figures 1, 2 and 3. A summary table of the full assay results from both drill holes is set out in Annex I.

John Miniotis, President and CEO of AbraPlata, commented, “We are delighted with the multiple high-grade intercepts encountered in our first two drill holes at Oculto. These initial drill results confirm that Oculto has high grade silver and gold zones over broad widths. These drill results also support our geological model, wherein high grade mineralization is strongly correlated with structures, which are now confirmed to extend into the basement. This understanding will aid in our targeting of additional high grade zones within and adjacent to the Oculto deposit, notably under cover, as well as assist with regional exploration work on the Diablillos property. We anticipate conducting additional drilling with the goal of growing the current resources and look forward to announcing further results from this exciting drill program.”

To see additional Figures and Tables as well as read the rest of AbraPlata’s news release, click here.