The Mines and Money New York Conference is almost here and it’s gearing up to be a can’t miss conference for those involved with the resource space.



Running from May 1 to May 2 at the Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, Mines and Money New York brings together investors from Canada, the US and the international stage to connect those interested and invested in the resource space at the global epicentre for finance.

Now in its third year, Mines and Money New York will offer those in attendance the opportunity to meet investors with over 1.8 trillion asset under management and have access to over 1,000 onsite meetings.

A variety of presenting companies will also host one-on-one pre-scheduled meetings with investors during the entirety of the conference, giving those interested in the resource sector the opportunity to broaden their knowledge on the space and make connections.

When not making connections through networking opportunities and meetings, attendees can heighten their knowledge through panel discussions and keynote presentations from those well-versed in the space.

The two-day conference is shaping up to be an event that you won’t want to miss out on. The Investing News Network will be there, interviewing CEOs and several industry experts, while also attending keynote presentations and panel discussions.

