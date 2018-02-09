Resource Investing

Mining Finds a Spot at the 2018 Olympics

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games have officially begun, and this year's event has an interesting connection to the mining industry.

« CEO Insights from Lithium…
Weekly Round-Up: Gold Tic… »
• February 9, 2018
Add Comment
canada-flag

What do mining and the Olympics have in common? Most of the time, not much.

But for this year’s 2018 Olympic Winter Games, mining-focused exempt market dealer Red Cloud Klondike Strike has made a connection between the two.

“We are sponsoring Marie-Philip Poulin, the captain of the Canadian women’s Olympic hockey team,” Chad Williams, president and CEO of Red Cloud, said via phone.

The reason being that few people outside the hockey world, and certainly outside women’s hockey, appreciate and understand how good women’s hockey is. We hope that the Olympics will create a much greater awareness for women’s hockey,” he added.

“Start Here - What you need to know to start investing in Resources!”

Click here to get the basics on investing in resources - INN's Start Here report for resources (value of $49) for FREE. Limited time offer. No credit card required.

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

For Williams and Red Cloud, the decision to sponsor Poulin came naturally given the company’s focus on drawing attention to quality junior miners that have not yet received widespread recognition. “We want to support the underdog,” explained Williams. “That’s what we do for a living.” 

Poulin is not exactly an underdog — the 26 year old is already an Olympic hockey veteran, having played at the 2010 Olympics in Canada and the 2014 Olympics in Russia. Canada beat the US to take home the gold both times, with Poulin scoring the winning goals.

But as Williams pointed out, women’s hockey, even at the Olympic level, gets comparatively little attention compared to men’s hockey. “These women get very little support financially, and they don’t get the recognition they deserve — these are Olympic athletes after all,” he said. 

He is hopeful that Red Cloud’s sponsorship will help to change that. “We identify opportunities that are overlooked and then we hope and expect that with our assistance they become something that has greater penetration, greater exposure,” he said. 

Well-known companies that Red Cloud has worked with recently include Novo Resources (TSXV:NVO), which it financed at $0.60, according to Williams. More partnerships are listed here.

Williams concluded, “Marie-Philip is an amazing role model for everyone, in particular young women who are aspiring to be successful. We’re just along for the ride. We’re there to support her and women’s hockey and the Canadian Olympic hockey team in general.” 

Want to watch the Canadian women’s Olympic hockey team play? Click here to view the schedule — the final will be held just over two weeks from now, on February 21.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

 

“Start Here - What you need to know to start investing in Resources!”

Click here to get the basics on investing in resources - INN's Start Here report for resources (value of $49) for FREE. Limited time offer. No credit card required.

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Get the Latest Resource Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Resource Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis
Cobalt
Copper - Mine Development
Copper - Prospecting and Exploration
Copper - Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA
Diamond
Gas
Gold Mine Development
Gold Production/Mining
Gold Project Generators
Gold Prospecting and Exploration
Gold Resource Definition/Pre Feasibility
Gold Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA
Graphite Production/Mining
Graphite Prospecting and Exploration
Graphite Resource Definition/Pre Feasibility
Graphite Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA
Lead
Lithium
Magnesium
Manganese
Molybdenum
Nickel
Oil
Palladium
Platinum
Potash
Rare Earth
Silver $0-15m
Silver $15-50m
Silver $250m+
Silver $50-250m
Tungsten
Uranium
Vanadium
Zinc

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

“Start Here - What you need to know to start investing in Resources!”

Click here to get the basics on investing in resources - INN's Start Here report for resources (value of $49) for FREE. Limited time offer. No credit card required.

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Return to the Resource Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply