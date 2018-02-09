Mining Finds a Spot at the 2018 Olympics

What do mining and the Olympics have in common? Most of the time, not much.

But for this year’s 2018 Olympic Winter Games, mining-focused exempt market dealer Red Cloud Klondike Strike has made a connection between the two.

“We are sponsoring Marie-Philip Poulin, the captain of the Canadian women’s Olympic hockey team,” Chad Williams, president and CEO of Red Cloud, said via phone.

“The reason being that few people outside the hockey world, and certainly outside women’s hockey, appreciate and understand how good women’s hockey is. We hope that the Olympics will create a much greater awareness for women’s hockey,” he added.

For Williams and Red Cloud, the decision to sponsor Poulin came naturally given the company’s focus on drawing attention to quality junior miners that have not yet received widespread recognition. “We want to support the underdog,” explained Williams. “That’s what we do for a living.”

Poulin is not exactly an underdog — the 26 year old is already an Olympic hockey veteran, having played at the 2010 Olympics in Canada and the 2014 Olympics in Russia. Canada beat the US to take home the gold both times, with Poulin scoring the winning goals.

But as Williams pointed out, women’s hockey, even at the Olympic level, gets comparatively little attention compared to men’s hockey. “These women get very little support financially, and they don’t get the recognition they deserve — these are Olympic athletes after all,” he said.

He is hopeful that Red Cloud’s sponsorship will help to change that. “We identify opportunities that are overlooked and then we hope and expect that with our assistance they become something that has greater penetration, greater exposure,” he said.

Well-known companies that Red Cloud has worked with recently include Novo Resources (TSXV:NVO), which it financed at $0.60, according to Williams. More partnerships are listed here.

Williams concluded, “Marie-Philip is an amazing role model for everyone, in particular young women who are aspiring to be successful. We’re just along for the ride. We’re there to support her and women’s hockey and the Canadian Olympic hockey team in general.”

Want to watch the Canadian women’s Olympic hockey team play? Click here to view the schedule — the final will be held just over two weeks from now, on February 21.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.