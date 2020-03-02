At the PDAC convention, INN sat down with Jayant Bhandari of Anarcho Capital to learn his take on the global coronavirus outbreak.









Interview conducted by Scott Tibballs; article text by Priscila Barrera.

The deadly COVID-19 coronavirus has taken center stage in news around the world, and the resource space is paying increasing attention to its impact on prices, expected demand and potential supply chain disruptions.

At this year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, the Investing News Network sat down with Jayant Bhandari of Anarcho Capital to learn more about his take on recent developments in China, where the disease originated.

“Clearly there has been an overreaction to what’s been happening in China,” Bhandari said. “There’s hysteria in the marketplace … my bullish expectations on China have heightened rather than reduced.”

Bhandari said China is handling the COVID-19 issue extremely well, removing leadership figures who were responsible for not putting controls and quarantine measures in place in time.

Looking at the global picture, Bhandari said the economies of other countries are going to suffer more than that of China.

“There are a lot of countries that are very dependent on Chinese consumption; if Chinese consumption slows down, then companies producing will fall or prices will fall, so (they) will suffer a lot,” he said.

For investors trying to preserve their wealth, Bhandari said they should buy “what’s on sale” right now.

“There’s an amazing opportunity to buy companies that are at a very cheap price — these are the kind of events that make you the most money in the shortest amount of time,” he said.

Watch the video above to hear more about what Bhandari had to say about global markets, China and the upcoming US election. You can also click here for our full PDAC playlist.

