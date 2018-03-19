International Battery Metals Ltd. Engages Hunter Stuart Energy Advisors for Lithium Property Acquisitions

International Battery Metals Ltd. (CSE: IBAT) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Hunter Stuart Energy Advisers, Inc. (“Hunter Stuart”), a US based oil and gas advisory firm, for lithium property acquisitions in the United States. This engagement follows a previous engagement with Hunter Stuart in 2017, the purpose of which was to identify oil field brine properties containing potentially commercial concentrations of Lithium. Based upon this previous work, Hunter Stuart has already identified multiple properties containing potentially commercial Lithium concentrations that it will commence efforts to acquire or secure access to immediately.

About Hunter Stuart Energy Advisors, Inc.

Hunter Stuart is a Parker, Colorado—based consulting firm that is focused on assembling drilling joint ventures, and the purchase and sale of oil and gas properties. The company was formed in 2002. For more information, please see: www.HSEAI.com.

About International Battery Metals Inc.

International Battery Metals is an advanced technology company focused on Lithium brine extraction. The company is in the process of acquiring intellectual property related to lithium extraction from oil field brines for petro lithium extraction projects. This unique extraction process is environmentally friendly, low cost and will potentially produce high quality commercial grade lithium at a much faster speed than the current industry standards.

