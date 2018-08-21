Stellar Resources Acquires New Tin Tenements

The 24km2 tenement was won in a competitive tender process that considered Stellar’s exploration concept and program, the company’s capabilities and its proven track record in Tasmania over the last 12 years.









Stellar Resources Limited (ASX:SRZ) has announced that the Tasmanian Minister for Resources has granted EL13/2018 to the company. The 24km2 tenement was won in a competitive tender process that considered Stellar’s exploration concept and program, the company’s capabilities and its proven track record in Tasmania over the last 12 years.

EL13/2018 is strategically important to Stellar, as it contains a known pre-JORC tin resource and can be easily integrated into the Heemskirk tin project (ML2023P/M, Figure 1) which lies immediately to the south.

As quoted from the press release:

Managing director Peter Blight said “Granting of EL13/2018 is an important win for Stellar. It adds the Oonah tin deposit, the fourth of the known tin deposits in the Zeehan area (the others are Queen Hill, Severn and Montana), to Stellar’s portfolio. More importantly, it adds the northwest trending structural corridor along which all tin deposits and major historical silver mines lie and greatly enhancing the exploration potential of the Heemskirk Tin Project.” EL13/2018 Montana Flats

Montana Flats is a highly mineralized tenement that hosts similar geology and mineralization to Stellar’s flagship Heemskirk tin project (ML2023P/M, Figure 2). Importantly, the Queen Hill, Severn and Montana tin deposits of Heemskirk lie within dilation zones associated with major northwest trending structures identified as the Oonah and Montana Faults. As Figure 2 shows, these and associated faults extend well into EL13/2018 where they host a number of historical silver/lead mines. Zeehan Western, the second largest silver/lead producer in the Zeehan field is associated with the Montana Fault and the Oonah silver mine, the fourth largest producer, lies on the Oonah Fault. The Oonah pre-JORC tin resource parallels the silver/lead lode on the Oonah Fault.

