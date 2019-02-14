Versatile Diamonds Allow You to Customize Valentine’s Day

Today, diamond buyers have more options than ever when it comes to selecting the perfect diamond for that perfect person.









Ever since global diamond major De Beers coined the slogan “a diamond is forever” in 1947, the stunning gems have become synonymous with ultimate display of love.

Six years later, in 1953, when Hollywood bombshell Marilyn Monroe sultrily sang, “diamonds are a girl’s best friend” the role of diamonds as a pop culture symbol of love, devotion and opulence was cemented.

66 years later, and diamonds still mean all that and more.

For those looking to showcase their love in the rarest and most exclusive way, fancy colored diamonds are the answer, they are also one of the few gifts that are expected to appreciate in value as they age.

For those looking to showcase their love in the rarest and most exclusive way, fancy colored diamonds are the answer, they are also one of the few gifts that are expected to appreciate in value as they age.

Unlike their white counterparts, fancy colored gems come in vibrant pinks, deep yellows and radiant blues, are among the scarcest diamonds available and their often exorbitant price tags prove it.

The Investing News Network spoke to Yaniv Marcus, head of the Diamond Investment and Intelligence Centre (DICE), late last year about the market for fancy colored stones. Marcus explained, “[B]lue diamonds continued to outpace all colors in terms of value due to extremely high demand and an extremely acute supply.”

Prices have steadily grown at an almost double-digit pace over the last few years due to the rarity of the brilliant blue gems.

“No new rough of significant size is coming out of mother nature, and the majority of sales in auctions are from the secondary market, meaning previously owned,” added Marcus.

If a rose colored stone symbolizes love and Valentine’s day for your loved one, then a fancy pink diamond is the ultimate gem for you.

The exclusive warm toned pink diamonds are expected to gain value in the coming years as Rio Tinto’s (ASX:RIO) Argyle mine in Australia, home to the world’s most beautiful, rare and coveted pink diamonds, is set to close in 2020 after 36 years of operations.

When the mine closes it is estimated that global supply of vibrant pink sparklers will be cut by roughly 90 percent.

“Argyle pink diamonds have had at least a 400 percent increase in value in the last 18 years,” said Marcus.

The impending closure of the Australian mine, “will push prices even higher for pink diamonds in general and most likely they will catch up to blue diamond prices,” he added.

For those who are looking for an equally meaningful way to express devotion, with a smaller price tag, lab-grown diamonds are the way to go.

While man-made diamonds are hardly new with the first recorded instances of the manufactured gems being 1955. However, in the last year, the market for the lab-grown diamonds has ballooned, thanks in part to De Beers launching one of the first exclusively lab-grown jewelry lines through its subsidiary Lightbox.

The stones, which are visually identical to their mined counterparts, are a fraction of the cost and great for those who want to make a statement without breaking the bank.

Like it did in 1947, the marketing geniuses at DeBeers developed a slogan that speaks to the versatility lab grown gems offer, “for moments, not milestones.”

“This is based on a lot of the consumer research that we’ve done over the last couple of years trying to understand what consumers think of lab-grown diamonds and how it compares with natural diamonds,” Steve Coe, general manager of Lightbox told INN during the company’s 2018 launch.

The man-made stones make great gifts for everyday occasions, like Valentine’s day.

“Occasions where a diamond might say too much or certainly be too expensive,” said Coe.

“For example, a gift for a teenage daughter’s Sweet Sixteen or a gift for a best female friend.”

One carat of lab grown diamond sells for approximately US$800 making it incredibly affordable when compared to mined stones which can cost thousands, and become more expensive the rarer the gem.

The affordable price point makes man-made diamonds perfect for self-purchase as well.

“We’re providing something here typically in the US$200 to US$800 dollar price range, which is more accessibly priced and therefore I think we’ll create new opportunities,” he added.

Whether you purchase a lab-grown diamond for your Galentine or splurge on a fancy colored stone for your diamond anniversary, diamonds are the ultimate way to express what words can’t say.

