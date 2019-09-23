Petra Diamonds Recovers 20 Carat Blue Gem

Petra Diamonds (LSE:PDL) has made a rare discovery at its Cullinan mine. unearthing a 20.08 carat type IIb blue gem.

As quoted from the press release:

Petra Diamonds Limited is pleased to confirm that it has recovered an exceptional 20.08 carat blue gem quality Type IIb diamond from the Cullinan Diamond Mine.

Today’s recovery not only demonstrates the quality of Petra’s asset base, as the Cullinan diamond mine remains a significant source of rare blue diamonds, but it again confirms the prevalence of exceptional stones in the Cullinan orebody as well as the ability of the mine’s plant to recover the full spectrum of diamonds.

The company will report production and sales results for the quarter ending 30 September 2019 on Monday 21st October.