Diamond

Investing News

Petra Diamonds Recovers 20 Carat Blue Gem

- September 23rd, 2019

Petra Diamonds has made a rare discovery at its Cullinan mine. unearthing a 20.08 carat type IIb blue gem. 

Petra Diamonds (LSE:PDL) has made a rare discovery at its Cullinan mine. unearthing a 20.08 carat type IIb blue gem.

As quoted from the press release:

Petra Diamonds Limited is pleased to confirm that it has recovered an exceptional 20.08 carat blue gem quality Type IIb diamond from the Cullinan Diamond Mine.

Today’s recovery not only demonstrates the quality of Petra’s asset base, as the Cullinan diamond mine remains a significant source of rare blue diamonds, but it again confirms the prevalence of exceptional stones in the Cullinan orebody as well as the ability of the mine’s plant to recover the full spectrum of diamonds.

The company will report production and sales results for the quarter ending 30 September 2019 on Monday 21st October.

Click here to read the full announcement

diamonds-report-stocks

Are you interested in investing in the diamond market?

 
See our free report with valuable market data
 

Get the latest Diamond Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Diamond Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Diamond Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Petra Diamonds Revenue Down 6 Percent in Weak Market
Petra Diamond Shares Recover After Major Drop
Explorer Goes Low Tech to Find Diamonds with Termites
Petra Diamonds Recovers Third-largest Gem in Company History

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *