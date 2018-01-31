Pangolin to Drill Multiple Targets in Botswana
Pangolin Diamonds Corp. (TSXV:PAN) announced a fully-funded drill program at the company’s wholly-owned Malatswae and Moenyenana diamond projects. Drill results are expected to be announced by the end of the second quarter.
Highlights are as follows:
Pangolin has been working on developing new drill targets at these projects for the past 8 months. Work included the collection of over 2,400 soil samples that averaged 60 litres in size, as well as processing them through the Company’s DMS plant and extensive ground magnetic and VLF (very low frequency) surveys.
- Drilling results expected before the end of Q2.
- At least 5 kimberlite pipe targets to be drilled and more being developed.
- All but one target has positive kimberlitic indicators recovered at surface including two with diamonds.
- 25 diamonds have been recovered from soil samples at Malatswae (sizes >0.5mm and <4mm).
- Biggest diamond measures 4mm x 3mm x 2mm and has good colour.
We are extremely encouraged by the team’s hard work in identifying these targets and look forward to a successful drill program.
Click here to read the full Pangolin Diamonds Corp. (TSXV:PAN) press release.