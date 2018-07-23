Merlin to Double Processing Capacity with New Scrubber

Merlin Diamonds is the owner of the Merlin diamond mine, in the Northern Territory, Australia. The Merlin diamond mine is well known for producing large high clarity super white, and high-value diamonds.











Australian diamond mining company Merlin Diamonds (ASX:MED) reports that with the scaling up of mining activities at the Merlin diamond mine in the Northern Territory, ore processing capacity will double with the installation of a new scrubber.

Merlin Diamonds is the owner of the Merlin diamond mine, in the Northern Territory, Australia. The Merlin diamond mine is well known for producing large high clarity super white, and high-value diamonds.

Australia’s largest diamond, a 104.73 carat stone, was discovered at Merlin.

As quoted from the press release:

Processing will increase from the 50 tonnes per hour to 100 tonnes per hour, thus doubling the production of diamonds. The new scrubber, screen and conveyor belts are being prepared for shipping and are expected to arrive at Merlin in late August. Merlin’s team conducted a final inspection last week prior to shipping. The scrubber will also significantly reduce the recirculation of oversize material and give Merlin the ability to feed damp ore directly from the pit. As well, Merlin has purchased a jaw crusher which will be introduced into the processing circuit to treat the trommel oversize material. As previously advised, a Dense Medium Separation (DMS) circuit has also been ordered from South Africa, and once installed, capacity will increase upwards of 150 tonnes per hour.

