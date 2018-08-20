Lucara Reports Exclusive Technology Deal

Focused on diamond production in Botswana, Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100 percent owned Karowe Mine.









Lucara Diamond (TSX:LUC,BSE:LUC) reports its wholly owned subsidiary company, Clara Diamond Solutions Corporation has entered into a collaboration agreement with Sarine Technologies (SGX:U77), the world’s leading developer of technologies for the diamond industry.

Focused on diamond production in Botswana, Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100 percent owned Karowe Mine.

As quoted from the press release:

Clara will be the exclusive, worldwide customer for customized interfaces and versions of Sarine’s Galaxy® inclusion mapping technology and its Advisor® optimal rough planning for use with Clara’s 100 percent owned, proprietary digital diamond sales platform. Clara is on track to launch in 2018, with inaugural rough diamond sales set to commence in the third quarter. “Clara is delighted to be partnering with Sarine in a ground-breaking collaboration agreement that will align Sarine and Clara in their efforts to create a new, leading sales channel for rough diamonds globally. Sarine is the industry leader in diamond Galaxy® scanning and Advisor® planning technology, which is in widespread use in the diamond industry today. Using these technologies in combination with our proprietary analytics, Clara will sell rough diamonds on a stone by stone basis, based on a customers’ specific requirements and needs, aligning rough diamond production to polished demand and unlocking significant value throughout the diamond pipeline,” Eira Thomas, Clara’s CEO said.

Click here to read the full announcement