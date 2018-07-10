Lucapa Updates the Brooking Diamond Project

Lucapa is an Australian diamond miner with a portfolio of production, development and exploration assets in Angola, Lesotho, Australia and Botswana.











Lucapa Diamond Company (ASX:LOM) has released an update on the follow-up exploration program underway at the 80 percent owned Brooking diamond project in Western Australia’s West Kimberley region.

As quoted from the press release:

Brooking is located within 50km of the Ellendale mine which, until its recent closure, produced more than 50 percent of the world’s fancy yellow diamonds. The ongoing Brooking exploration program, which includes drilling and extensive geophysics, is designed to follow up on the LSC-01 diamond discovery hole, from which 119 micro and macro diamonds were recovered from an 86.8kg sample of lamproite core from a single drill hole. Core samples from first follow-up drill hole sent for micro-diamond analysis Further to the ASX update of 14 June 2018, core from the first PQ (85mm) drill hole completed in the Little Spring Creek follow-up program (DH-002) has been logged and ~200kg of core samples airfreighted to a specialist laboratory in Canada for micro-diamond analysis. As previously advised, this laboratory process takes approximately four weeks to complete and Lucapa will announce the results as soon as they come to hand. DH-002 was drilled approximately 30 metres north of the LSC-01 discovery hole within the Little Spring Creek lamproite target defined following Lucapa’s ground-based geophysical surveys.

