Diamond

Investing News

Lucapa Unearths Another 100+ Carat Diamond at Lulo

- July 11th, 2018

Australian diamond miner Lucapa, has focused its attention on its flagship project the Lulo diamond mine in Angola. The company also has exploration and development assets in Lesotho, Australia and Botswana. 

Lucapa Diamond Company(ASX:LOM) and its partners Empresa Nacional de Diamantes EP and Rosas & Petalas report the recovery of a 114 carat diamond from the Lulo diamond project in Angola.

Australian diamond miner Lucapa, has focused its attention on its flagship project the Lulo diamond mine in Angola. The company also has exploration and development assets in Lesotho, Australia and Botswana.

As quoted from the press release:

The 114 carat diamond was recovered from alluvial mining block 6. It is the 11th +100 carat diamond recovered to date and the third so far in 2018, further underlining the special large-stone nature of the Lulo diamond concession.

The 114 carat diamond adds to a significant inventory of large diamonds currently held for a later sale by Lulo mining company Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo.

Click here to read the full press release

Resource Forecast – Expert Opinions Covering Precious Metals, Energy, Critical Metals, and More

Get your free report by clicking below. Get My Free Report

Get the latest Diamond Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Diamond Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Diamond Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Lucapa Updates the Brooking Diamond Project
Lucapa Offers Q2 Update for Lulo
Lucapa Discovers 89-carat Yellow Diamond at Mothae
Lucapa Earns AU$2.7 million From Lulo Diamond Sale

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *