Lucapa Unearths Another 100+ Carat Diamond at Lulo

Australian diamond miner Lucapa, has focused its attention on its flagship project the Lulo diamond mine in Angola. The company also has exploration and development assets in Lesotho, Australia and Botswana.











Lucapa Diamond Company(ASX:LOM) and its partners Empresa Nacional de Diamantes EP and Rosas & Petalas report the recovery of a 114 carat diamond from the Lulo diamond project in Angola.

As quoted from the press release:

The 114 carat diamond was recovered from alluvial mining block 6. It is the 11th +100 carat diamond recovered to date and the third so far in 2018, further underlining the special large-stone nature of the Lulo diamond concession. The 114 carat diamond adds to a significant inventory of large diamonds currently held for a later sale by Lulo mining company Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo.

