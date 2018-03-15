Lucapa Diamonds Recovers First Diamond From Mothae Mine

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX: LOM) announced that it has recovered the first diamond from the its Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho.

The diamonds were recovered through the existing bulk sampling plant and infrastructure at Mothae, which has been refurbished ahead of schedule, as part ofthe previously announced bulk sampling program (BSP). The initial diamond recoveries – sourced from residual material and kimberlite stockpiles that are not included in the Mothae JORC resource – were observed during a site visit to Mothae by Lucapa representatives, advisors, brokers and investors following the Mining Indaba Conference in Cape Town. The largest of the diamonds recovered in the first test run was 6.6 carats.

As previously advised, the BSP is designed to provide additional resource and diamond data to expand the life of mine, while also generating early cash flows. Construction of the new 150 tph processing plant, including an XRT large-diamond recovery circuit, continues and remains on schedule for full commissioning and commercial production in H2 2018.