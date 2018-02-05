Kennady Diamonds Begins its 2018 Winter Exploration Program

Kennady Diamonds Inc. (TSXV:KDI) announced that its winter 2018 exploration program is underway with roughly 10,500 meters of diamond drilling planned.

As quoted in the press release:

With 60% of the drilling assigned to testing high-priority grassroots exploration targets and 40% to delineation and geotechnical drilling on the Faraday kimberlites, the program is planned to run at least until mid-May, longer should ice conditions allow for safe drilling. Field crews were mobilized to open Kelvin Camp on January 29, 2018 and initiate construction of the ice infrastructure. The ice infrastructure includes an ice airstrip, a spur road linking Kelvin Camp to the Gahcho Kuè spur road, and an ice road to the Faraday kimberlites. Drill crews are scheduled to mobilize into Kelvin Camp today and it is anticipated that the first of two core drills will commence drilling within the next week, with the second following shortly thereafter. Work will also resume on an environmental baseline study that was initiated in 2017, as well as a new program to evaluate the geochemical behavior of the kimberlites and associated country rock that might be expected in a mining scenario.

Objectives of the winter 2018 program are as follows:

Grassroots exploration drilling to discover new kimberlites will be focused within the KelvinFaraday Corridor. New targets, immediately southwest of the Gahcho Kué Mine, will be tested subsequently if time permits.

Infill drilling between the two limbs of Faraday 1-3 to add high-grade hypabyssal kimberlite to resource potential.

Exploration drilling on Faraday 2 to further advance the NW extension discovered in summer 2017.

Delineation drilling on the northwest extension of Faraday 2 to advance this portion of the pipe shell model to an inferred level of confidence.

Geotechnical drilling to advance the Faraday kimberlites from a scoping-level to a pre-feasibility level of confidence.

Dr. Rory Moore, president and CEO, commented: