Karelian Diamond Expanding to Finland

Ireland’s Karelian Diamond Resources plc (LSE:KDR) has announced that TUKES (The Finnish Mining Authority) has granted them an exploration claim in the Kaavi region of Finland.

As quoted in the press release:

The Claim, which is close to the Company’s Lahtojoki mining concession, covers an area of 28.84 Hectares surrounding the location where kimberlite boulders in till have been discovered (as announced on 12 January 2017). The permit has been granted for a period of four years. An exploration permit provides the holder with an exclusive right to apply for a mining permit. The Claim is subject to a 30 day appeal period.

Professor Richard Conroy, chairman at Karelian Diamond Resources plc commented:

I am delighted that Karelian Diamonds has been granted an exploration claim in the area where the recently discovered kimberlite boulders suggest the presence of an undiscovered Kimberlite source.

