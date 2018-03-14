Gem Diamonds Recovers 169-carat Diamond From its Letseng Mine

Gem Diamonds Limited (LSE:GEMD) announced that it has recovered a 169 carat, top white colour Type IIa diamond from the Letšeng mine in Lesotho, the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

This is the seventh diamond of over 100 carats recovered in 2018. A photograph of this 169 carat diamond can be found on the Company’s website, www.gemdiamonds.com

