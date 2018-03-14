Diamond Investing

Gem Diamonds Recovers 169-carat Diamond From its Letseng Mine

• March 14, 2018
Gem Diamonds Limited (LSE:GEMD) announced that it has recovered a 169 carat, top white colour Type IIa diamond from the Letšeng mine in Lesotho, the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

As quoted in the press release:

This is the seventh diamond of over 100 carats recovered in 2018.

A photograph of this 169 carat diamond can be found on the Company’s website,  www.gemdiamonds.com

Click here to read the full Gem Diamonds Limited (LSE:GEMD) press release.

