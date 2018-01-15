Gem Diamonds Announces Recovery of 910-carat Diamond

Gem Diamonds Ltd. (LSE:GEMD) announced the recovery of an exceptional-quality, 910-carat, D color, Type IIa diamond from the Letšeng mine in Lesotho.

As quoted in the press release:

The mine is Lesotho is the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world. The diamond, the largest recovered from Letšeng, is believed to be the fifth largest gem quality diamond ever recovered. Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho and 100% of the Ghaghoo mine in Botswana. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

Clifford Elphick, CEO of Gem Diamonds, commented:

Since Gem Diamonds acquired Letšeng in 2006, the mine has produced some of the world’s most remarkable diamonds, including the 603 carat Lesotho Promise, however, this exceptional top quality diamond is the largest to be mined to date and highlights the unsurpassed quality of the Letšeng mine. This is a landmark recovery for all of Gem Diamonds’ stakeholders, including our employees, shareholders and the Government of Lesotho, our partner in the Letšeng mine.

