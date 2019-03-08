Representatives from the Canadian Government took to this year’s PDAC convention to announce a C$5.1-million investment supporting the resource sector.









Representatives from the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CaNNor) and the Northwest Territories, took to this year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention in Toronto to announce a C$5.1-million investment supporting the resource sector in the Northwest Territories.

The multi-million dollar investment will be divided between two projects that will support resource development in the Slave Geological Province (SGP), an area that already hosts three diamond mines — Ekati, Diavik and Gahcho Kue — and could potentially reveal more diamond resources.

“The Government of Canada is committed to the creation of more good jobs, more economic growth and long-term sustainable development in the North,” Honourable Navdeep Bains, minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and the minister responsible for CanNor, said in the announcement.

The earmarked capital will go towards the planning and construction of a much needed all-season access corridor, allowing for year-round traffic in and out of the area.

The rest of the money will be used to complete aerial geophysical surveys of the region, which will then be used in the mapping, development and construction by mineral exploration companies.

“Knowing where mineral deposits exist and being able to access them is the first step in attracting investment and growing the resource development sector,” he continued. “We know that similar projects in NWT in the past have led to significant economic development activity. These projects are building on that success.”

Canada’s largest mining investment conference was the backdrop to a number of Liberal government officials reaffirming their commitment to mining investment and innovation.

Member of Parliament and former Parliamentary Secretary to the Minster of Natural Resources Kim Rudd attended the early morning breakfast seminar on March 4 to discuss the Canadian Government’s Road Map to SMRs (small modular reactors). The MP, whose riding is in close proximity to the Darlington nuclear, stated her support of nuclear energy as a way Canada can emerge as a leader in the green energy revolution.

“Canada is at the forefront of the nuclear development,” MP Rudd told the breakfast crowd. “The future of the nuclear industry lies in SMRs.”

Prime Minster Trudeau also stopped by the four-day conference for a fireside chat about the importance of adequately funding the mining sector and the innovation needed to help projects become viable, he also touched on the need for more collaboration with Indigenous communities and increased tax incentives.

“What we want as a country is to demonstrate that Canada is a good place to invest, a good partner to have in your business, and that means listening to your concerns and responding to them,” he told attendees.

The C$5.1-million investment into the North is part of the government’s widespread effort to showcase Canada as a welcoming jurisdiction for all mining projects.

“This investment will increase access to the world-class mineral deposits located in the region and lower the cost of mineral exploration and development,” said Wally Schumann, minister of Infrastructure and Industry, Tourism and Investment for the Northwest Territories.

“It also supports our efforts to advance our understanding of the full potential of this resource-rich region and provide publicly available data that will stimulate development and provide economic opportunities to residents and businesses of the NWT.”

