Enterprise Group Deploys Proprietary Asset Tracking & Dispatch Software “Star” to Lower Costs and Increase Margins

Enterprise Group Inc (TSX:E), a consolidator of services to the energy sector; focused primarily on specialized equipment rental, announced today that it has implemented its proprietary dispatch & asset tracking software known as “Star” to further cut costs and improve margins.

Star, tracks and reports utilized assets, which provides the Fleet Manager the ability to ensure the highest level of service to the client: In turn, lower costs while delivering maximum equipment performance.

When Enterprise Group (TSX:E) acquired Westar Oilfield Rentals in 2014, the management team was working on a business management & dispatch software.

After exhaustive and unsuccessful efforts in sourcing an effective software solution, it was apparent that the group needed to develop this system in house. Enterprise continued to fund and upgrade the project resulting in this unique and proprietary technology asset, critical to the profitability and cost mitigation of all the Company’s subsidiaries.

“With the components developed, we began process mapping our existing business operations. As a result, we were able to considerably reduce our administrative costs by automating many of the human elements,” stated Des O’Kell SVP of Enterprise Group. “Furthermore, with its implementation, the cost benefits that emerged from asset tracking are substantial.”

This approach keeps the customer up and running and ensures other expended revenue and protection of the asset. The software is comprised of 18 components that work together and exchange information over a central database. Early results confirmed improved metrics including lowering costs and raising margins.

With Star successfully deployed in all our rental divisions, Enterprise Group now has a proprietary and custom software designed explicitly for its business.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc. is a consolidator of services to the energy sector. The Company’s focus is primarily on specialized equipment rental. The Company’s strategy is to acquire complementary service companies in Western Canada, consolidating capital, management, and human resources to support continued growth. More information is available at the Company’s website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com.

For questions or additional information, please contact:

Leonard Jaroszuk, President & CEO, or

Desmond O’Kell, Senior Vice-President

780-418-4400

contact@enterprisegrp.ca

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The Company’s Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR website www.sedar.com) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

