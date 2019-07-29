5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Meridian Bags More Manganese

Top gainers on the TSXV last week were Mineral Mountain Resources, Meridian Mining, American Manganese, Highland Copper and American Creek.









At the end of last week (July 26), the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) rose by a modest 2.27 points, or 0.38 percent, to reach 594 points.

In general news around the world, shipping in the Straits of Hormuz is becoming a little tense, with the Royal Navy set to start escorting UK-flagged ships following the seizure of a British tanker last week, while in the US, the House of Representatives passed its budget, meaning there is no concern about a government shutdown (for now).

On the commodity front, gold is still well up while base metals took a bit of a break after nickel blazed ever higher trails.

Here’s a look at the top five gainers on the TSXV last week, with manganese miners standing out:

Mineral Mountain Resources (TSXV: MMV )

Meridian Mining (TSXV: MNO )

American Manganese (TSXV: AMY )

Highland Copper (TSXV: HI )

American Creek Resources (TSXV: AMK )

Read on to find out what each company has been up recently.

Mineral Mountain Resources

Canadian gold explorer Mineral Mountain Resources is focused on gold projects through South Dakota in the US, where its key interest is in the Homestake gold belt.

The company’s most recent news detailed a summer drill program that would drill over 4,000 meters at its Standby project, where it had drilled in a previous program that yielded promising results.

On the TSXV last week, Mineral Mountain was up by 70 percent by Friday, reaching C$0.17.

Meridian Mining

Meridian Mining produces manganese at its Espigão project in Rondonia, Brazil, where it’s doing additional exploration and development work. The company also has interests in the nearby Ariquemes tin joint venture, which is part of its dual strategy for a multi-commodity regional exploration program.

The company had big news last week, announcing on Wednesday (July 24) that it had acquired the rights to a new manganese project in Rondônia called the Mirante da Serra project. The company will acquire the project for US$300,000.

In Toronto, the company was up by 66.67 percent over last week, rising to C$0.20 by Friday.

American Manganese

American Manganese is a critical metal company focused on recycling lithium-ion batteries for cathode metals such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, manganese and aluminum using its RecycLiCo hydrometallurgical process, which it says has achieved very high recoveries of valuable battery metals for reuse in new batteries.

Last week, the company announced it had had success with optimizing its pilot plant results, reaching purities of 99.93.

The company was trading at C$0.255 as of last Friday — a gain of 54.55 percent over the previous week.

Highland Copper

Highland Copper is focused on developing copper assets in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, US. The company says that the copper range district in that region is well known for hosting significant concentrations of copper and silver in numerous deposits. “During its productive period, from 1845 to 1995, the area produced in excess of 15 billion pounds of copper,” said the company.

The company’s most recent news was back in late May when it announced it had closed on a US$4.5 million credit facility with Greenstone Resources II and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Highland copper was up by 50 percent last week, trading at C$0.045 by the end of the week.

American Creek Resources

Precious metals explorer American Creek Resources has assets throughout British Columbia, including four in the prolific Golden Triangle in the north of the province.

News from American Creek was hot off the press on Friday, when it announced C$300,000 in financing to advance its assets within the Golden Triangle.

With that, American Creek was up by 37.5 percent at the end of last week at C$0.055.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: American Manganese is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.