Euro Manganese Provides Commercial and Demonstration Plant Update

Euro Manganese provided a commercial and demonstration plant update.









Euro Manganese (TSXV:EMN,ASX:EMN) announced that it has, to date, allocated over 50 percent of the high-purity manganese products to be manufactured at its proposed Chvaletice manganese project demonstration plant to prospective customers for testing, evaluation and supply chain qualification.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are very encouraged by the level of interest expressed by potential customers in evaluating and qualifying the Chvaletice manganese products. This reaffirms our belief that the Chvaletice manganese project stands to become an environmentally-superior and strategically important participant in the international lithium-ion battery and specialty manganese products supply chains.

Discussions and negotiations are ongoing with several parties in Europe, Asia and North America. We expect to allocate the remainder of the DP’s initial year of production in the near term. Ultimately, we would anticipate entering into offtake agreement negotiations with some or all of these parties.”

