Manganese

Investing News

BASF to Change EV Battery Formula, Upping Manganese Levels

- November 26th, 2018

Tweaking the current formula will also improve performance time by expanding the duration between charges.

German chemistry company BASF (ETR:BAS) is planning on jolting the electric vehicle industry with a brand new battery formula, which relies less on pricey nickel.

Tweaking the current formula will also improve performance time by expanding the duration between charges, allowing customers to drive further off of each charge.

Currently BASF and other leaders in electric vehicle manufacturing are working to reduce the amount of cobalt in batteries destined for electric vehicles. However, word is the companies are also working on a battery formula that will be less reliant on expensive cobalt and nickel, and will instead use abundant and affordable manganese.

critical metals stock outlook report

Have You Read Our New Market Report?
We found stocks, market data, and important news and compiled it for you in a free report!


The German company’s end goal is to develop a model that uses 5 percent or less of cobalt.

According to a presentation attended by Reuters in 2017, starting in 2021 BASF-designed cathodes will be comprised of 20 percent nickel and 70 percent manganese.

Adjusting the formula is expected to drive down the cost to store energy in the batteries to well below US$40 dollars per kWh, down from the over US$50 per kWh, that it presently is.

Currently, nickel, which is primarily used as an alloy in stainless steel manufacturing, costs roughly one fifth the price of cobalt. However, BASF estimates the price will increase as more car manufacturers begin switching out older traditional models, for new hybrid, EV and zero emissions vehicles.

The chemistry-focused company estimates demand for high-grade nickel, the kind used in EV cathodes, will balloon from 25,000 tonnes in in 2016, to 318,000 tonnes in 2025.

BASF has picked an advantageous time to decide to redevelop the EV battery. Earlier today (November 26), General Motors (NYSE:GM), one of the largest automotive companies in the US, announced it was ending production at its plants in Oshawa, Detroit, Ohio, Maryland and Michigan as part of a wide spread overhaul of the company’s focus and goals.

battery metals outlook report 2018

Battery Metals in 2018
Click to download your free report


The US automaker has decide to shift away from traditional gas vehicles and will now manufacture electric and zero emissions vehicles.

“The actions we are taking today continue our transformation to be highly agile, resilient and profitable, while giving us the flexibility to invest in the future,” GM chairman and CEO, Mary Barra, said in the press release. “We recognize the need to stay in front of changing market conditions and customer preferences to position our company for long-term success.”

The American automaker plans to launch 20 brand new electric vehicle models by 2023.

In the meantime, BASF will build a cathode factory in Finland while assessing several European locations for follow-up investments.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

critical metals stock outlook report

Have You Read Our New Market Report?
We found stocks, market data, and important news and compiled it for you in a free report!


Get the latest Manganese Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Manganese Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Manganese Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Benchmark Minerals Week: Cathodes 2018 Round-Up
Base Metals Weekly Round-Up: Cuts, Lifelines and Shiny Estimates
Top Lithium Producer SQM Sees Sales Fall on Ramp-up Delay
Infographic: The Role of Copper in Electric Vehicles

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *