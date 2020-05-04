American Manganese Inc. Announces AGM by Teleconference

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) will host its AGM by audio teleconference only rather than an in-person meeting.









American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) (the “Company” or “AMY”) has decided that in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing public health measures enacted by the federal and provincial governments, the Company will host its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) by audio teleconference only rather than an in-person meeting as originally announced in the information circular. The Company considers a switch to this format necessary to protect the health and well-being of all those who will be participating in the AGM.

The meeting will be held as follows:

Date: May 13, 2020

Time: 11:00 am PST

North American Toll-Free Number 1-888-433-2192

Participant Code: 2820113

The Company encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting using the Voting Instruction Form or the Form of Proxy mailed to them with the meeting materials. Shareholders are reminded that proxies must be received by 11:00 am PST on May 11, 2020.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444 Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

