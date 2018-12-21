American Manganese Inc. Pilot Plant Ready to Move to Kemetco Testing Facility

Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY; OTC US:AMYZF;FSE:2AM), is pleased to announce that Kemetco Research’s sub-contractor has installed key pieces of equipment for the Pilot Plant and is ready to move into their facility for testing of Stages 1 and 2 in the new year. “We’re on time and on target,” said CEO Larry Reaugh.









AMY’s patent-approved technology is to be demonstrated with the closed-loop system at a planned processing rate of 1kg/hr. The Company will be processing the received one metric tonne of pre-production cathode scrap material (500kg of NMC and 500kg of NCA), as per our October 10, 2018 press release. AMY’s patent-approved process will recover nickel, manganese, aluminum, cobalt and lithium.

“I would like to wish our shareholders a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year”, said Mr. Reaugh. “For as much progress as we have made in 2018, I think this coming year will be very exciting and prosperous for the company and our shareholders.”

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metal company with a patent approved process for the recovery of metals from lithium-ion batteries such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. Using a novel combination of reagents and unit operations, AMY can provide 100% extraction of cathode metals at battery grade purity. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patent pending technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries (Please see the Company’s December 14, 2018 Business Plan for further details).

