Noram Extends Zeus Lithium Deposit With Final Phase IV Drill Results

- January 29th, 2020

Noram Ventures announced the results for three remaining drill holes completed in the drill program on the Zeus lithium claystone property.

Noram Ventures (TSXV:NRM,OTC Pink:NRVTF) announced the results for three remaining drill holes completed in the November 2019 Phase IV drill program on the Zeus lithium claystone property and the extension of the Zeus lithium deposit. The first three drill holes of this program were reported in a news release dated January 15, 2020.

As quoted in the press release:

Noram President and CEO C. Tucker Barrie said: “These three drill holes will add significantly to our current inferred resources, and they verify that the deposit thickens and increases in grade to the south and east, where where there is >2 km2 of untested ground on the property. In the near future, we will have a new resource calculation and NI43-101 report for this deposit. We aim to further define this very large lithium resource with more deep drilling, and to initiate engineering studies to determine the most effective recovery methods.”

