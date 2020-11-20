Neo Lithium: The Next Major Lithium Brine Producer in South America’s Lithium Triangle

Neo Lithium (TSXV:NLC,OTCQX:NTTHF,FSE:NE2) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









As transportation becomes increasingly electric, the lithium industry is expected to face a significant surge in demand. Neo Lithium (TSXV:NLC,OTCQX:NTTHF,FSE:NE2) expects to meet this demand. The company’s 3Q project is located in South America’s Lithium Triangle, an area that produces over 40 percent of the world’s lithium supply. Neo Lithium controls 100 percent of one of the largest lithium brine deposits in the world. Globally, the 3Q deposit hosts the third-highest lithium brine grade and the lowest rate of combined sulfate and magnesium impurities.

Neo Lithium’s management team offers strong domestic lithium experience and has a proven track record in global exploration, resource development, business planning and financing capabilities. All permits have been acquired and the company is currently awaiting EIA approval.

As transportation becomes increasingly electric, the lithium industry is expected to face a significant surge in demand within the next decade.

Neo Lithium’s 3Q project is located in South America’s Lithium Triangle, an area responsible for more than 40 percent of the world’s lithium supply.

The company controls 100 percent of one of the largest high-grade, low-impurity lithium brine deposits in the world.

Key 43-101 parameters include 1.0 mt LCE in the Measured and Indicated category, 3.0 mt LCE in the Inferred category and 1.3 mt LCE in the Proven and Probable Reserves category.

The company has completed a prefeasibility study and is currently conducting a definitive feasibility study.

Neo Lithium has formed a strategic partnership with China-based CATL, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries.