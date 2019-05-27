Lithium Chile Advances Turi Project with Agreement on Drill Hole and Initiates Filings with Related Government Bodies

Locations of 3 priority holes confirmed with Indigenous Community of Turi

Initial drill holes designed to evaluate 30 Km2 core of the current 63+ Km2 TEM anomaly

Filings in progress with relevant government bodies to proceed with drill program

Lithium Chile has an access agreement in place with the Indigenous Community of Turi for an exploration program that includes these three exploration drill holes and in the spirit of this agreement the Company will continue to work closely with the Turi Community through all stages of the agreed exploration program. At 13,000 hectares the Turi property covers 100% of Salar de Turi and is the third largest property in Lithium Chile’s Andean and Pre-Andean Salar belt portfolio.

Steven Cochrane, President and CEO for Lithium Chile, said, “We are extremely pleased to have reached another positive milestone in both our planned exploration program and Community relations at Turi. We anticipate having our approvals on our Turi and Coipasa drilling programs during June.”

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 167,050 hectares covering sections of 14 salars and 1 laguna complex in Chile.

Lithium Chile’s common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol “LITH” and on the OTC-QB under the symbol “LTMCF”.

