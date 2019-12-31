Leading Edge Materials Closes Private Placement Financing

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is pleased to advise of the closing of the non-brokered private placement financing as announced on November 5, 2019.









Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the “Company”) (TSXV:LEM,Nasdaq:LEMSE, OTCQB:LEMIF) is pleased to advise of the closing of the non-brokered private placement financing (the “Private Placement”) as announced on November 5, 2019 and December 4, 2019. Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company has issued 18,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.056 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,008,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 until December 30, 2023.

The Company intends to use the proceeds for the Company’s projects, located in Sweden and Romania and for general working capital and corporate purposes. This may include assessing the next appropriate actions for the Company’s wholly-owned Swedish subsidiary, Woxna Graphite AB, as recommended by the internal strategic review (announced May 27, 2019). No finder’s fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Private Placement.

Mr. Eric Krafft, who held 9.98% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company prior to the closing of the Private Placement, subscribed for 13,000,000 Units under the Private Placement. As a result, Mr. Krafft has become a new insider of the Company beneficially holding, or exercising control or direction over, 22,554,404 common shares of the Company or approximately 19.84% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company and warrants entitling Mr. Krafft to acquire up to an additional 17,426,364 common shares of the Company. A restriction has been placed on the exercise of any outstanding warrants held or controlled by Mr. Krafft as at closing of the Private Placement that prevents the exercise thereof if such exercise results in Mr. Krafft holding 20% or more of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, unless approval is obtained from the Company’s shareholders.

Mr. Mark Saxon, Interim CEO stated, “Closing of this Private Placement in full is a sign of confidence during a challenging period in mining markets. The raising of C$1 million provides the working capital needed to achieve the next milestones for the Company, in particular for the Woxna graphite mine in Sweden. As the raise includes a 12-month hold of both shares and warrants, it reinforces the long-term support of Leading Edge Materials by new and existing shareholders.”

The Common Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares are subject to resale restrictions pursuant to a “distribution compliance period” (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”)) of one year expiring on December 31, 2020. The Common Shares, Warrants and the Warrant Shares have been issued in certificated form to facilitate the inclusion of required restrictive legends in accordance with United States securities legislation.

In addition, a voluntary trading restriction has been placed on all securities issued under the Private Placement, including the securities issuable on exercise of the Warrants, pursuant to which such securities cannot be traded until December 31, 2020. This voluntary restriction runs concurrently with the above referenced one-year distribution compliance period under the U.S. Securities Act. The minimum investment amount for European Economic Area (“EEA”) investors in the Private Placement was an amount equivalent to at least EUR 100,000.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Additional Information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on December 31, 2019 at 3:00 AM Vancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol "LEM" and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol "LEMSE".

