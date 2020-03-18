Australia

Lake Resources Investor Briefing and Webinar

- March 18th, 2020
lake resources logo

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTC:LLKKF) is pleased to provide investors with an opportunity to participate in an investor briefing via Webinar.

The Webinar will focus on a number of key recent developments, headlined by how the testing of lithium brine samples from Lake’s Kachi Lithium Brine Project has been progressing, using its U.S. technology partner Lilac’s direct extraction ion exchange pilot plant module in Oakland, California.

Lake’s Managing Director, Steve Promnitz, will conduct a live Webinar on Tuesday 24 March 2019 at 9.30am (Sydney time). Written questions may be submitted prior to the webinar during registration, or via the webcast.

WEBINAR DETAILS: Date and Time:

Tuesday 24 March 2020 at 9.30am (AEDT) in Sydney
Tuesday 24 March 2020 at 6.30am (AWST) in Perth, Hong Kong Monday 23 March 2020 at 6.30pm (ET) in New York, Toronto Monday 23 March 2020 at 3.30pm (PT) in San Francisco, Vancouver Monday 23 March 2020 at 10.30pm (GMT) in London

Register via: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6326782726389350412

Dial-in Numbers:

Australia +61 3 8488 8990
United States +1 (951) 384-3421
Canada + 1 (647) 497-9386
United Kingdom +44 20 3713 5012

Access Code: 465-402-094

Replay: Will be available on Lake Resources website following the conclusion of the broadcast.

Information: Recent research by Barry Dawes (MPS) will be available on Lake Resources website.

 

Source

