Lake Resources’ General Meeting under COVID-19 conditions

Lithium explorer and developer Lake Resources NL provides an update regarding the Company’s upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting to be conducted on Thursday 14 May 2020









Lithium explorer and developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE; OTC:LLKKF or the ’Company’) refers to the Notice of Meeting released to the Market on 14 April 2020 and provides an update regarding the Company’s upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting to be conducted on Thursday 14 May 2020 at 11:00am (AEST) at Automic Group, Level 5, 126 Phillip Street, Sydney NSW 2000. Shareholders are not permitted to physically attend the meeting due to the Government restrictions on physical meetings and health risks associated with COVID-19 and social distancing measures still currently in place.

Shareholders are able to attend the meeting via virtual means by joining the live weblink. Shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting via weblink must register their attendance with the Company by 11am (AEST) on Wednesday 13 May 2020, the day prior to the Meeting, by emailing the Company Secretary at cosec@lakeresources.com.au and including your Holder Name, Address and HIN or SRN. The Company will then provide you with the necessary details to participate in the Meeting via the weblink.

Shareholders are encouraged to submit any questions they may have of the Company in writing to the Company Secretary at cosec@lakeresources.com.au by 5.00pm (AEST) on Wednesday 13 May 2020, the day prior to the meeting. The Company will also provide Shareholders with the opportunity to ask questions during the meeting. No new presentation will be provided. Shareholders are directed to the recent presentation on the company’s website and the recent webinar.

The Company reminds and encourages Shareholders to submit their proxy form to ensure their votes are cast. Proxy forms must be submitted by no later than 11am (AEST) on Tuesday 12 May 2020.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board.

For further information please contact:

Steve Promnitz, Managing Director

+61 2 9188 7864

steve@lakeresources.com.au

