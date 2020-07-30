eMetals Quarterly Activities Report To 30 June 2020

The Directors of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT)(eMetals)(Company), are pleased submit the Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ending 30 June 2020.









HIGHLIGHTS

Results from reconnaissance stream sediment sampling confirm new Niobium, Tin and specialty metal anomalies discoveries at Nardoo Rare Metals Project.

Significant REE stream sediment sample results returned show an enrichment of up to 0.11% total rare earth oxide + yttrium (TREO), with the most anomalous results clustered around pegmatites at the recently acquired Beryl Well prospect.

Acquisition of Poona Project which contains extremely fractionated Lithium-CaesiumTantalum (LCT) type pegmatites which are known to contain extreme Caesium and Rubidium enrichments in surface samples (maximum of up to 0.31% Cs, 1.33% Rb). 7

Highly anomalous individual rock chip samples of up to 2.58% Li2O, 0.3% Cs, 1.33% Rb indicate the pegmatites are of the prospective LCT subtype. 7

The prospectivity of the Poona Project is evidenced by the presence of multiple untested and underexplored pegmatites known to be greater than 1 kilometre in strike length and 200 metres in width.

Highly anomalous tungsten identified at the newly discovered Miru Prospect over 2 km in strike length with a peak WO3 stream sample value of 1090 ppm (0.11%).

Highly anomalous rare earth neodymium identified at the newly discovered Cairn Hill prospect with a peak Nd2O3 soil sample value of 463ppm (0.046%).

An 8 square kilometre area of La-Nb-Li-W anomalism defined around a known pegmatite occurrence at Beryl Well and new areas of REE enrichments defined in over 4 square kilometers of catchments.

Drilling planned to commence within the September quarter subject to regulatory approvals.

Exploration activities to commence on the Twins Hills gold project within the current quarter.

