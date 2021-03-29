eMetals Limited Update sShareholders On Exploration

eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) (eMetals or Company) is pleased to update shareholders on exploration activities which have commenced across the Company’s projects.









eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) (eMetals or Company) is pleased to update shareholders on exploration activities which have commenced across the Company’s projects. Key exploration highlights are as below.

HIGHLIGHTS

Drilling has commenced on the Nardoo Rare Metals Project with up to 21 holes for 2,100 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling planned to test the Beryl Well Ta-Nb-Li pegmatite prospect and the Nardoo Well tungsten skarn prospect.

Drilling of the Twin Hills Project will recommence immediately thereafter with 1,200m of RC drilling to infill and extend the encouraging initial drilling program which returned results of: 8m @ 2.66g/t Au from 40m including 4m @ 3.62g/t Au from 44m (THRC014); 4m @ 1.18g/t Au from 32m (THRC015); 12m @ 0.62g/t Au from 40m including 4m @ 1.10g/t Au (THRC008); and which remains open in all directions (Please refer announcement dated 03 March 2021).



Initial drilling of the Cowalinya Ionic Absorption Clay REE project is due to commencein April with up to 20 holes for 800 metres of RC or aircore drilling planned to provide an initial test of the highly encouraging end of hole REE anomalies.

Moving Loop EM is planned to commence on the Mughal Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect, Poona Project, in the coming weeks, aiming to develop bedrock conductors for drilling once all heritage and drilling permissions have been obtained.

Initial reconnaissance field work is underway on the Gascoyne Projects in the coming quarter to follow up on historical REE results of up to 0.16% La2O3 in stream sediments (Please refer announcement dated 29 January 2021).

eMetals Director Mathew Walker commented: “The Company has worked tirelessly to progress its highly prospective rare earth element, nickel and gold targets through the permitting process over the past quarter. eMetals is now moving to test multiple high-impact targets across its portfolio of projects with an aggressive exploration program that remains fully funded for the coming quarters.”

