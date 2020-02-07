Cleantech

American Manganese to Extend Term of Warrants

- February 7th, 2020
American Manganese Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company will be extending the exercise period of a total of 8,436,487 share purchase warrants.

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY, OTC:AMYZF, Frankfurt:2AM) (“AMY” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company will be extending the exercise period of a total of 8,436,487 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.30 per share (collectively, the “Warrants”). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed over two tranches in 2018. The Company proposes to extend the expiry dates for all Warrants by one year, and accordingly, the new expiry dates for the Warrants are as follows:

Tranche 1: For Warrants issued on February 13, 2018 the new expiration date of those Warrants will be February 13, 2021.

Tranche 2: For Warrants issued on March 2, 2018, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be March 2, 2021.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444;
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com
www.americanmanganeseinc.com
www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain “forward-looking statements”, which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

