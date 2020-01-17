American Manganese Inc. To Speak at The Cambridge House – Vancouver Research Investment Conference – January 19-20, 2020

The Company will be Exhibiting at Booth #311









Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. (“American Manganese” or “AMY” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting on advanced battery recycling for lithium-ion battery cathode metal recovery at the Cambridge House – Vancouver Research Investment Conference VRIC-20 (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 19 – Monday January 20, 2020.

The conference will be attended by Larry Reaugh, Zarko Meseldzija and Shaheem Ali, they will be available in booth number 311. Mr. Reaugh will be presenting American Manganese Inc.’s patent-approved process for recycling 100% of cathode metals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese and aluminum from spent electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries. The presentation will be on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 from 2:10 – 2:20PM at Feature Workshop #2.

“The Company is honored to present its proprietary lithium-ion electric vehicle battery recycling process opportunity. AMY is being recognized as a significant potential player in the supply of battery metals”, says Mr. Reaugh.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

