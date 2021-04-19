South Star Mining: Advancing the Santa Cruz Graphite Project to Production in 2022

South Star Mining (TSXV:STS, OTCQB:STSBF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









South Star Mining (TSXV:STS, OTCQB:STSBF) advances its flagship asset for production readiness to contribute to filling the global graphite demand. It currently operates its flagship Santa Cruz graphite project in the best region worldwide to be developing a new graphite project. Brazil currently produces upwards of 90,000 tonnes of graphite on an annual basis and has a significant internal demand for the product, which advantageously positions South Star as a first mover in the South American graphite production space.

“This is a production story, it’s not something that’s going to take years to come to life. We have 12 months of construction and commissioning already scheduled,” stated South Star CEO Richard Pearce.

South Star Mining’s Company Highlights

South Star Mining Corp. is an emerging mining production company focused on acquiring and developing near-term production projects in Brazil.

The company’s flagship Santa Cruz graphite project leverages mining-friendly conditions and strategic positioning in the second largest flake graphite producing district in the world.

Santa Cruz is an open-pit deposit with 15 drill-ready targets across a 13,000-hectare property. The entire land package hosts widespread mineralization, according to the Brazilian Mining Authority.

South Star’s current market capitalization stands at only 2.5 per cent of its project NPV (pre-financing).

The company operates a two-phased approach for project development to minimize risk and intelligently allocate capital for shareholder value. This low CAPEX approach includes a pilot plant and large plant phase following bench scale and plant testing programs.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, on-going education and stewardship.