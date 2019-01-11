Noram Successfully Resolves Overstaking by Centrestone Resources LLC Litigation

Noram Ventures Inc. (“Noram”) (TSXV:NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCPINK: NRVTF is pleased to announce that the Company has vacated the preliminary injunction hearing scheduled to be held on January 11, 2019 after successfully ending the litigation with Centrestone Resources LLC (“Centrestone”).









Earlier this week, Mr. Ireton, (President and CEO), Mr. Brown (Director) and Ms. Algie (CFO) as well as the Company’s QP and landmen travelled to Nevada in preparation to attend the Preliminary Injunction hearing scheduled for January 11, 2019. The hearing was to be held in Goldfield, Nevada and would provide Noram with the opportunity to present the facts of the overstaking with the intention of seeking injunctive relief, as further detailed in the Company’s news release dated October 19, 2018.

Over the course of a number of days, the parties to the litigation came to a final settlement agreement on January 10, 2019. In reaching this agreement, Noram agreed to vacate the injunction hearing based on Centrestone’s complete withdrawal from the Zeus Property and the dismissal of the countersuit against Noram amongst other commitments. A complete summary of the settlement agreement will be provided to the Shareholders in short order.

“The Company could not be more pleased with the outcome of this issue. Noram was confident that the Company would prevail and can now move forward with the aggressive development of the inferred resource on the Zeus Property” stated Mr. Ireton.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX – Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCPINK: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low – cost supplier. The Company’s primary business focus since formation has been the exploration of mineral projects. Noram’s long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

