Agreements Signed to Co-operate on Energy Research, Industrial Transition and Integration

- November 26th, 2020
Memorandum of Understanding signed between Binghamton University, State University of New York, The University of Newcastle, Charge CCCV and Magnis Energy Technologies Limited.

  • Parties to collaborate on projects in new energy technologies, transition and integration into industry, and sustainable energy supply chains.
  • The University’s participation will be facilitated by The Newcastle Institute for Energy and Resources (NIER), their flagship institute for research in applied energy and resources innovation.
  • Binghamton University is home to the NorthEast Center for Chemical Energy Storage [NECCES], a world-leading battery R&D facility headed by Magnis Director and Nobel Laureate Professor M. Stanley Whittingham, co-inventor of the lithium-ion battery.

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (“Magnis”, or the “Company) (ASX: MNS) is pleased to announce that a Quad Party MoD has been executed by Binghamton University, The University of Newcastle, Charge CCCV and Magnis, for the purpose of collaboration in new energy technologies and the conduct of applied projects in industrial sectors and settings. Magnis has also signed a standing Research Deed with The University of Newcastle.

The umbrella agreements lay the foundations for specific pilot projects in energy transition and integration, in partnership with energy intensive industries adopting energy innovations without compromising production, employment and market supply imperatives.

 

