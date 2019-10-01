Pancon Resources Publishes PUC Monthly Report for October

Pancontinental Resources Corporation (TSXV:PUC) has released its PUC monthly report, which updates its shareholders on the company’s activities as well as trends in the battery and gold sectors.









Pancontinental Resources Corporation (TSXV:PUC) has released its PUC monthly report, which updates its shareholders on the company’s activities as well as trends in the battery and gold sectors. The October edition provided an overview of the latest industry, supply and demand and electric vehicle (EV) news. The report talked about commencing drilling at the company’s St. Laurent battery metals project in Ontario. The initial drill program at the St. Laurent project is expected to include up to 2,000 meters of drilling in four to five holes over four weeks. Pancon also plans to complete downhole EM geophysical surveys in the new holes as well as existing holes drilled by previous operators.

“With the price of nickel up 71 percent year-to-date, we are especially excited to drill at St. Laurent, with the objective of testing and explaining a very well defined and unexplained airborne electromagnetic (EM) conductor. Our compilation of exploration work from previous operators suggests a strong data-supported nickel-sulfide target signature, featuring six metals (nickel-copper-cobalt-gold-platinum-palladium). The 600 meter-long airborne EM anomaly is coincident with a sizeable nickel-copper mineralized gabbro body, which has only been drill tested down to 175 vertical meters. The nickel-copper mineralized body, in conjunction with the unexplained EM anomaly, represents an intriguing exploration target,” said Pancon President and CEO Layton Croft.

Pancon also announced that the company plans to attend the New Orleans Investment Conference, which is taking place between November 1 to November 4, 2019. The company will be exhibiting in booth 410 and encourages investors to stop by to get an in-person update from management.

To view this month’s PUC report, click here.

For more details about the New Orleans Investment Conference, click here.

Click here to connect with Pancontinental Resources Corporation (TSXV:PUC) for an Investor Presentation.