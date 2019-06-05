Go Cobalt Appraisal of HSP Nickel Claim

Go Cobalt Mining Corp. (CSE:GOCO) (“Go Cobalt” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to update regarding an appraisal on the 100% owned HSP Project (“Property”) in Quebec, Canada. Go Cobalt reports the following:









Go Cobalt Mining Corp. (CSE:GOCO) (“Go Cobalt” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to update regarding an appraisal on the 100% owned HSP Project (“Property”) in Quebec, Canada. Go Cobalt reports the following:

Highlights:

HSP is a polymetallic property with nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, platinum and palladium mineralization

The Property contains mineral occurrences that indicate remobilized mineralization

Go Cobalt has appraised all historical data and generated several geophysical targets

Context:

The HSP Project is a nickel, copper, PGE Property in Quebec, acquired by Go Cobalt in February 2019. The Property is 4,240 Ha in size and located approximately 135 km north of Havre-Saint-Pierre. HSP contains several mineral occurrences with elevated nickel, copper, cobalt, gold and PGE. A Quebec hydro road comes within 10 km of the Property.

Geology of the HSP Project:

The HSP Property is centered on the Mesoproterozoic Havre-Saint-Pierre anorthosite complex. Mafic rocks within the Havre-Saint-Pierre anorthosite complex are potential hosts to mineralization, as well as other rock types that border the anorthosite complex. The Property contains two mineral occurrences that have historically yielded grades up to 0.72% Ni, >2% Cu, 0.14% Co, 361 ppb Au, 147 ppb Pt, and 220 ppt Pa.

Geophysics

Showings on the HSP Property were initially discovered using an airborne EM survey. The airborne EM survey identified several conductors that were associated with massive sulphide mineralization. A geochemical follow up program showed that the showings represent remobilized mineralization from a larger source. There are several untested conductors on the claim.

A government regional magnetic survey later showed that shallow and subtle magnetic features within the mapped extent of the Havre-Saint-Pierre anorthosite complex. These features are potential mafic and ultramafic lithologies that may host mineralization and represent important targets for future exploration.

A preliminary geophysical appraisal indicates that NE-SW oriented structures intersect a broad NNW-SSE oriented structural corridor over the Property. These structures will be examined to determine if they helped create mineralization on the property.

Next Steps

Planned geophysical work includes magnetic and EM surveys. The company expects approximately $170,000 in total expenditures on the claim in 2019.

Historical data

All the data presented is historical in nature and has not been verified by the company.

Qualified Person

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release.

